Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,873,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,004 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,644,000 after acquiring an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.0 %

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $470.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $515.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $479.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.29. The stock has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

