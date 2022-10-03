Savant Capital LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 154,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 111,659 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 622,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,412 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $213.95 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.68 and its 200 day moving average is $246.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

