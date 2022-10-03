Savant Capital LLC Purchases 1,336 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,180 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in Starbucks by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 65,507 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the period. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.44.

Starbucks stock opened at $84.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.45. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

