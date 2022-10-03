Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $267.26 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $267.10 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

