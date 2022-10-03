Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Position Reduced by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 9,066 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,249.8% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 12,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 12,374 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $18.69 on Monday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $26.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48.

