Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $187.98 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.57 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.23 and a 200-day moving average of $214.39.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

