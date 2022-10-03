Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $56,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $366.00 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $358.00 and a 1-year high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $451.49 and its 200-day moving average is $466.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.05.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

