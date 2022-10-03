Savant Capital LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,620 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,556,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,292,600,000 after purchasing an additional 130,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,073,196,000 after acquiring an additional 417,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,318,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $661,237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.40.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NSC opened at $209.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.80. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $209.59 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

