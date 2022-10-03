Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 383 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Truadvice LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $358.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $402.52 and a 200 day moving average of $408.78. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

