Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 38,236 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $50.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.08. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

