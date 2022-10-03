Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 1,118 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Booking were worth $31,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,265,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,781,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,778,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $908,573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,643.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,641.87 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,911.49 and a 200 day moving average of $2,022.75.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total value of $630,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.