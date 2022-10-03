Truist Financial Corp Acquires 68,874 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,118,165 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,874 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of ConocoPhillips worth $100,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 29,546 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 9.1% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $1,295,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.2% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.3 %

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $102.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.47. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

