Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 591,711 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,333,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $654,818,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 717,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,466,000 after buying an additional 72,668 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 31,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 555,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,188,000 after buying an additional 18,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

