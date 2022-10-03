Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $19.68 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 10.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $19,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 177,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,135,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance
IJH opened at $219.26 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.14.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
