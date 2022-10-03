Altium Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.61.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $50.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.08.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

