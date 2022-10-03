Savant Capital LLC Buys 322 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $4,013,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 213,877 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $121,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,289,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $472.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $524.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $517.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

