Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Corning by 1,100.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLW. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Corning Stock Down 2.0 %

GLW opened at $29.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

