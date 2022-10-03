Capital Investment Counsel Inc Trims Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 700 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Down 2.4 %

INTU opened at $387.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $426.70. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 over the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.21.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

