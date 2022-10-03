Capital Investment Counsel Inc Sells 320 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB opened at $102.58 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $116.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.78.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

