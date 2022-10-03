Madison Wealth Partners Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lowered its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,354 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after purchasing an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $102.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average is $106.78. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.