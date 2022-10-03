Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16.

