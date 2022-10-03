Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in K. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,753,000 after acquiring an additional 369,620 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,196,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,139,000 after acquiring an additional 106,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,137,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $69.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average of $70.49. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $7,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,531,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,544,318.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 996,199 shares of company stock valued at $73,257,333. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

K has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.20.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

