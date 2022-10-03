650 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,481,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,424 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 17.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 30.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 521,295 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total transaction of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,899 shares of company stock worth $128,861,605. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $323.35 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $224.22 and a 12 month high of $341.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $307.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.82.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

