Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.8% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,369,041 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHF opened at $28.13 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.83 and a 52 week high of $40.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.03.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

