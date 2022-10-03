Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1,767.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,014 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $49,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 117.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 713.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $55,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,190,623. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $148.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.77 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

