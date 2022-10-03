Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $59.85 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5,820.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 99,535 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $59,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $591,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $688.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $754.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $637.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $643.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.97 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $851.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total value of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,640 shares of company stock valued at $34,832,158 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

