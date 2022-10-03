EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,113 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in EOG Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,139,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

EOG stock opened at $111.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

