SNS Financial Group LLC Purchases 149 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $358.65 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.78.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.