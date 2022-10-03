Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.75.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $79.01 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

