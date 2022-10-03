Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,809 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Adobe by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Adobe by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $275.20 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $440.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.11.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

