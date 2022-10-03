Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 951.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 52.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 68,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.4% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 48,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 63,383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.2% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 30.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance



Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

