Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Trading Down 0.4 %

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.26.

ACN opened at $257.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.40. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $254.27 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

