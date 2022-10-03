Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after acquiring an additional 994,835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Danaher Trading Down 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.75.

Shares of DHR opened at $258.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

