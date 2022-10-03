Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $696,000 Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 4,249.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,784,000 after buying an additional 223,496 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $153.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.42. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

