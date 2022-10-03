Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $802,000 Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of GS opened at $293.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $330.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.16. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

