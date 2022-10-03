Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 27,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.8 %

ITW opened at $180.65 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.