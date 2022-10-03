Autus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after buying an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $115,536,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $107.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

