Savant Capital LLC Acquires 264 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $504.27.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $470.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $479.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $466.29. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.90 and a 1-year high of $515.49.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.26%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.