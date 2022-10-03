AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,665,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T opened at $15.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.