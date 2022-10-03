General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Lessened by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in General Electric were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $61.91 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.