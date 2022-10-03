Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $506,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 453,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,644,000 after buying an additional 42,312 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,397,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $66.43 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.14 and its 200-day moving average is $74.92.

