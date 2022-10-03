Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 344 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4,085.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $170.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.09 and a 200-day moving average of $192.61. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.38 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.