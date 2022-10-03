Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 2,782 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE KO opened at $56.02 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $242.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
