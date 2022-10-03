Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 79,249 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after purchasing an additional 755,657 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after purchasing an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,595,000. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $43.54 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.49.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.