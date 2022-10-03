Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,319 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after buying an additional 27,244 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,246,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $135.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

