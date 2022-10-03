KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $48,936,000 after acquiring an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $235.44 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.