iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 389,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,624,000 after buying an additional 54,798 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 632.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $57.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.34. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.62 and a 12-month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

