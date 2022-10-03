Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Cut by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $73.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

