Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,059,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,938,000 after purchasing an additional 203,656 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $139.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

