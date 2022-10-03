iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Holdings Reduced by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SHY opened at $81.21 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $86.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.70.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

